News Corp's Australian arm wins tax office case

MELBOURNE, July 17 News Corp's Australian arm News Ltd on Tuesday won a court ruling against the taxation office that will allow the company to claim just over A$2 billion ($2.06 billion) in tax deductions for foreign exchange losses, court papers showed.

The Federal Court in Sydney ruled that the Australian Tax Office's decision to object to the deductions would be set aside, according to the documents.

The foreign exchange losses totalled A$629.6 million in 2001 and A$1.42 billion in 2002. The ruling applied to total losses for more than 30 of News Corp's companies in Australia.

