Goldman, CVC pitch change of control for Australia's Nine- sources

BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017
MELBOURNE, Sept 10 Goldman Sachs and private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd have proposed a debt-for-equity swap for CVC's Australian television network Nine, two sources said, a deal which would wipe out CVC's equity and pass control to its lenders.
If approved, the deal would see Nine fall into the hands of its lenders owed A$2.7 billion ($2.8 billion), led by rival private equity firms including Apollo Global Management and Oaktree Capital Group.
It would also crystalise a A$1.8 billion loss on CVC's original equity investment - the largest ever loss on a single buyout deal in the Asia region.
The buyout firm bought Nine at the peak of the buyout boom from 2006-2008, overloading on cheap debt just before the financial crisis hit.
Funds managed by Goldman Sachs own A$975 million in mezzanine debt, which is due to be repaid in 2014.
CVC and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.
* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company