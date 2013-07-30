Australia's Nine seeks to raise up to $1.1 bln in IPO - report

SYDNEY, July 31 Australia's Nine Entertainment,
owned by two U.S. hedge funds, is looking to raise up to A$1.2
billion ($1.1 billion) in an initial public offering before the
end of the year, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The Australian newspaper quoted unidentified sources as
saying the national television broadcaster hoped to raise
between A$800 million and A$1.2 billion in a float on the
Australian Stock Exchange that could take place in November or
December.
Oaktree Capital and Apollo Global Management
took a 95.5 percent stake in Nine in January under a $3.6
billion recapitalisation scheme to save the broadcaster from
sliding into receivership and slash its debt load.
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners retained
just 1 percent, losing nearly all of its $A1.8 billion
investment, the biggest loss on a single private-equity deal in
Asia.
The Australian said that bankers had not yet been appointed,
but the float was likely to be handled by investment banks UBS
and Macquarie.
Nine declined to comment on the report. UBS and Macquarie
could not immediately be reached for comment.
The prospective float would come around three years after
CVC met with fund managers about a potential A$5 billion plus
IPO.