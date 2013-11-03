版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 4日 星期一 06:31 BJT

Australia's Nine to raise up to $658 mln in IPO - prospectus

SYDNEY Nov 4 Australia's Nine Entertainment Co Pty Ltd is seeking to raise up to A$697 million ($658 million) in an initial public offering (IPO), according to its prospectus filed on Monday.

Nine plans to sell 304.7 million new and existing shares through in the float at an indicative price range of A$2.05 to A$2.35 a share, the prospectus said.

The float will be able to help the troubled TV network to pay down debt, which avoided receivership with U.S. hedge funds Oaktree Capital Group and Apollo Global Management taking control in a more than $3 billion debt for equity swap.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐