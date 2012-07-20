版本:
TPG eyes consortium for $3 bln bid for Australia's Nine-source

MELBOURNE, July 20 Private equity firm TPG is considering forming a consortium to bid for debt-laden Australian media company Nine Entertainment Co, a source told Reuters on Friday, in what could be a A$3 billion ($3.1 billion) buyout.

TPG is looking to form a consortium with Global Eagle Acquisition Corp, controlled by Hollywood media executive Harry Sloan, for a potential bid for Nine, owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

