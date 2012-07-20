TPG eyes consortium for $3 bln bid for Australia's Nine-source

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MELBOURNE, July 20 Private equity firm TPG is considering forming a consortium to bid for debt-laden Australian media company Nine Entertainment Co, a source told Reuters on Friday, in what could be a A$3 billion ($3.1 billion) buyout.
TPG is looking to form a consortium with Global Eagle Acquisition Corp, controlled by Hollywood media executive Harry Sloan, for a potential bid for Nine, owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, the person said.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.