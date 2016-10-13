Chevron plans to start Gorgon condensate sales this month -sources

SINGAPORE Oct 13 Chevron Corp could
this month start selling condensate produced at the Australian
Gorgon gas field, trade sources said on Thursday.
Chevron could market a 600,000-650,000-barrel cargo for
loading in December, they said, although the company is still
finalising some details.
The firm did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
It started operations at the Gorgon field in March, but was
forced to shut briefly in July due to unexpected technical
problems.
The introduction of the new condensate comes at a time when
demand for the light oil is rising as two new splitters in South
Korea and Qatar have started trial runs.
Gorgon condensate has an API gravity of about 52.9 degrees
and a sulphur content of 0.0088 percent, the two sources said,
declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak
with media.
Splitters process condensate to obtain mainly naphtha for
petrochemical production.
(Reporting by Florence Tan)