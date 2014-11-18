Orica sells chemical business to Blackstone for $653 mln

SYDNEY Nov 19 Australian explosives maker Orica Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its chemicals business to funds advised by U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for A$750 million ($653 million).

The sale includes the chemicals trading businesses in Australia, New Zealand and Latin America and the Australian Chloralkali manufacturing business. It also includes food and nutritition supplier Bronson & Jacobs.

Orica announced in August that it had decided to either sell or spin off its chemicals business, realising a long-held plan to become a pure-play mining business. (1 US dollar = 1.1471 Australian dollar) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)