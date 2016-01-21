Australia considers tighter anti-money laundering rules for real estate, gems

* Australia considers tighter anti-money laundering rules
* Follows criticism from global watchdog over real estate,
gems
* Gems, houses can be paid in cash with no identification
* Purchases of pink diamonds by Chinese have
increased-dealers
* About 70 percent of Chinese real estate buyers pay in cash
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Jan 22 Australia is considering
tightening its anti-money laundering regulations to include real
estate agents and precious stone dealers, sources said,
following red flags from a global watchdog over potential
illicit cash entering the country.
While tighter regulations would not be aimed at inflows from
any one country, Australian authorities are reacting following a
surge of cash from wealthy Chinese buyers looking for a safe
haven away from the market turmoil of their home markets.
Property has long been on Chinese buyers' radar, but in
recent months they have been snapping up Australia's rare pink
diamonds, part of an unprecedented capital outflow from China
that is rattling Beijing.
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which
assesses the ability of countries to fight illicit financial
flows, told Reuters a lack of scrutiny by Australian authorities
in the property and precious stones sectors was "an increasing
high risk" in the global fight against money laundering and
financing of extremists.
Australia's Attorney General's Department, responsible for
the country's law and justice framework, is reviewing its rules
to address those concerns, people familiar with the plans said.
The rules already cover banking, remittance and gaming.
"The review is considering the potential extension to
services that pose high money laundering and terrorism risks,
including services provided by precious stone dealers, lawyers,
accountants and real estate agents," one of these people said.
"The review report will recommend options for reform."
Under Australian regulations, foreigners can splurge
millions in cash for precious stones or a prime property without
having to identify themselves or the source of their funds.
The latest asset of choice for wealthy Chinese buyers
appears to be pink diamonds - prized for their rarity. They make
up just 0.01 percent of the world diamond market.
Wealth managers and precious stones dealers said Chinese,
already the second-largest buyers of diamonds globally, are
increasingly flocking to buy the gem in Australia, which
produces 90 percent of the world's pink diamonds.
There is no national data on sales, but these sources say
anecdotal evidence shows a sharp rise in buying in recent
months.
"Rich Chinese are coming to Australia to buy pink diamonds,
only the finest and rarest of pinks are mined here," Rami Baron,
president of the Diamonds Dealers Club of Australia, said.
The price of pink diamonds has nearly doubled in the last
five years. Jewellers say one carat of top quality pink diamond
can cost more than A$1 million ($690,000) versus about A$23,000
for a flawless white rock.
However, sellers of diamonds are under no obligation to ask
buyers where their funds come from, Baron said.
"We are in full support of all steps which eliminates the
rogue element in our industry. However, we are neither police
nor the tax man."
BEIJING ALARM
Chinese individuals are limited to moving $50,000 a year
offshore. But an explosion in capital outflows since a slump in
stocks markets last year and an unexpected devaluation of the
yuan, has raised concern in Beijing that funds are being moved
out of the country illegally. Authorities have announced
measures to tighten loopholes.
Reflecting the increased pressure on capital outflows,
China's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - fell a
record $512.66 billion in 2015 to $3.33 trillion.
Anti-money laundering experts say diamonds offer many
advantages for those looking to skirt cross-border financial
restrictions. They are light, small and portable and unlike
cash, don't have to be declared to customs and cannot be spotted
by metal detectors.
The FATF said Australia agreed in 2003 to extend strict
controls to sectors including precious stones and real estate,
but had yet to act on those promises. Lax policing of a
requirement for visitors to declare cash exceeding $10,000 per
head at Australian airports is compounding its concern, FATF
said.
"From the data and the on-site discussions it seems that
custom officials would generally not pro-actively question a
traveller who declares such large sums of cash," the FATF said
last year in a report, which cited the risk of illicit funds
flowing from China and other Asia-Pacific countries.
Australia is much more at risk from money laundering or cash
smuggling in the property sector, experts say, with cash
purchases rampant for most price ranges.
Among Chinese property buyers, about 70 percent pay in cash
and fewer than a tenth use bank funding, said Simon Henry,
co-CEO of juwai.com, the largest real estate portal that targets
Chinese buyers looking abroad.
Apart from bringing suitcases of cash from China, money
laundering experts say many wealthy buyers use fake invoices and
underground banking to expatriate funds.
"I know (Chinese) use various schemes to get around the
restrictions including using multiple family members and
friends, etc," said John Cassara, a money laundering expert and
former U.S. Treasury agent.
"But I suspect they also use (underground banking). And I
also suspect that a number of Chinese imports from Australia are
over-valued, thus allowing excess payment to be made to fronts
in Australia."
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Neil
Fullick)