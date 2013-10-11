UPDATE 1-OzForex surges 30 pct in debut, Australia IPO appetite strong

* Shares rises as high as A$2.62 vs A$2.00 issue price
* Australia IPO market heats up after sluggish period
* Investment bank, private equity owners exit in IPO
SYDNEY, Oct 11 OzForex Group jumped 30
percent in its market debut on Friday, highlighting a resurgence
in demand for new offerings in Australia as well as hopes that
the foreign exchange broking industry is heading for a
turnaround.
Having ground to a halt in 2011 and 2012, Australia's IPO
market is staging a comeback this year, with offerings expected
to rebound to levels not seen since the financial crisis.
"There is definitely an appetite there," said Evan Lucas, a
market strategist IG Markets. "It means the market has
recovered, people are starting to look for risk, are starting to
look for capital movement which they haven't seen for the last
three years."
OzForex, which raised A$440 million ($416 million) in
Australia's largest IPO this year, traded as high as A$2.62
compared with its offer price of A$2.00.
The online currency specialist earns its income from fees it
charges to conduct foreign exchange transactions.
"(The forex broking industry) has been a tough market for
quite a while, and for them to have a such a strong get-away,
shows there is certainly a demand and a belief that the markets
are going to improve in coming years, and therefore their
earnings are going to justify," Lucas said.
Other listings this year include Australian media and
entertainment company Nine Entertainment Co Pty Ltd , which is expected to raise around $1.1 billion.
Investment bank Macquarie Group, funds associated
with venture capital firm Accel Partners and funds associated
with U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group sold out of
OzForex as part of the IPO, according to the company's
prospectus.
Macquarie and Goldman Sachs were joint-managers on
the listing.
Ozforex recorded a net profit of A$17.1 million in its
business year ended March 31, 2013, and projects a net profit of
A$18.6 million for the year to March 2014.