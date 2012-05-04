Packer's CMH says had early talks on potential sale

MELBOURNE May 4 Australian billionaire James Packer's media company said on Friday it has had early talks with an unnamed suitor on a possible takeover for the group, which owns a 25 percent stake in pay TV operator Foxtel, worth about $1 billion.

Consolidated Media Holdings (CMH), which is 50.1 percent owned by Packer, made the comments in response to media reports that Packer wanted to sell CMH, which holds the Foxtel stake as well as content-provider Fox Sports.

"CMH has had very preliminary discussions concerning a possible control proposal. No control proposal or other form of offer has been made to CMH," the media group said.

The company it has hired UBS to act as adviser in case an offer emerges.

Reports on Thursday suggested Packer wanted to sell out of his media interests to raise cash to bid for casino group Echo Entertainment and its prize asset, Sydney's Star casino.

That would add Star to Crown Ltd, the Packer-run owner of Melbourne's Crown casino, to create a $10 billion gaming giant.

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, which owns 25 percent of Foxtel, would likely have first rights to buy the Packer interest, reports said.

The Australian newspaper on Friday quoted corporate regulator Rod Sims saying a sale of Packer's 50.1 percent stake in CMH to News Corp would be "less problematic" than a sale to Seven West Media, controlled by billionaire Kerry Stokes, or Foxtel's 50 percent shareholder Telstra.