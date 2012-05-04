Packer's CMH says had early talks on potential sale

MELBOURNE May 4 Australian billionaire James
Packer's media company said on Friday it has had early talks
with an unnamed suitor on a possible takeover for the group,
which owns a 25 percent stake in pay TV operator Foxtel, worth
about $1 billion.
Consolidated Media Holdings (CMH), which is 50.1
percent owned by Packer, made the comments in response to media
reports that Packer wanted to sell CMH, which holds the Foxtel
stake as well as content-provider Fox Sports.
"CMH has had very preliminary discussions concerning a
possible control proposal. No control proposal or other form of
offer has been made to CMH," the media group said.
The company it has hired UBS to act as adviser in
case an offer emerges.
Reports on Thursday suggested Packer wanted to sell out of
his media interests to raise cash to bid for casino group Echo
Entertainment and its prize asset, Sydney's Star
casino.
That would add Star to Crown Ltd, the Packer-run
owner of Melbourne's Crown casino, to create a $10 billion
gaming giant.
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, which owns 25 percent
of Foxtel, would likely have first rights to buy the Packer
interest, reports said.
The Australian newspaper on Friday quoted corporate
regulator Rod Sims saying a sale of Packer's 50.1 percent stake
in CMH to News Corp would be "less problematic" than a sale to
Seven West Media, controlled by billionaire Kerry
Stokes, or Foxtel's 50 percent shareholder Telstra.