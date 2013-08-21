Australia's Palmer says discovers potential $35 bln PNG gas region

SYDNEY Aug 21 Australian mining mogul Clive
Palmer says his oil and gas business has identified what could
be one of the world's largest gas fields off the coast of Papua
New Guinea, potentially worth $35 billion.
After $50 million worth of exploration over 3,000 square km,
the northern region of the Gulf of Papua was found to have about
28 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas.
"The results of the studies are extremely favourable and
show this new Papua New Guinea gas region could possibly be as
significant a resource area as the North West Shelf in Western
Australia," said Palmer in a statement.
The region, 12 km (7 miles) from the coastline, is near
Exxon Mobil's $19 billion LNG project, which is set to
come online in 2014 with a capacity of 6.9 million tonnes of LNG
per year.
Palmer said the Papua New Guinea government had offered
strong support to take the gas project forward.