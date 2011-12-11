Australia PM poised for first cabinet reshuffle

CANBERRA Dec 12 Australia's Prime
Minister Julia Gillard is expected to unveil changes to her
frontbench on Monday, focusing the government on jobs and labour
relations as she tries to reverse plummeting voter support ahead
of elections in two years time.
In the first recasting of ruling Labor's cabinet since
elections last year ushered in the first minority government in
decades, Gillard will promote junior minister Bill Shorten to a
new super ministry for jobs, prosperity and industrial
relations, the Herald Sun newspaper said.
But major economic, defence and foreign ministry portfolios
would remain unchanged, with Gillard not seen wanting to provoke
a fight with Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd, the former leader she
deposed last year as Labor struggles in opinion polls.
Support for Labor and for Gillard fell again in a Nielsen
poll in the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper on Monday, reversing
recent end-of-year gains as the government introduced
hard-fought reforms including a carbon price.
Opposition conservatives lead Labor by 57 percent to 43 -- a
2 percent swing in a month -- while Gillard's position as
preferred prime minister fell 3 points to 42 percent, against 46
percent for Opposition Leader Tony Abbott.
The prime minister is bracing for a battle with employers
over changes to work laws championed by Gillard, but which
business groups say have made it too easy for workers to strike
and too difficult for employers to negotiate effectively with
unions.
Marius Kloppers, the boss of the world's biggest miner BHP
Billiton, said recently Gillard's Fair Work Act had
"broadened the range of issues that can be put on the table",
while Rio Tinto this month accused the government of
having an "aggressive" industrial relations agenda.
Shorten, 44, regarded by some political watchers as a prime
ministerial contender, impressed senior colleagues with his
aggressive criticism of moves by Qantas to ground its
fleet over an industrial dispute in late October and his defence
of the government's labor relations umpire.
He is a former head of the powerful Australian Workers Union
and was one of ruling Labor's so-called "faceless men" who
engineered the political coup in 2010 to oust Rudd.
In other changes, Gillard was expected to expand her
20-member cabinet by at least one, but Attorney-General Robert
McClelland was expected to be replaced by Health Minister Nicola
Roxon, also 44, who introduced controversial plain pack tobacco
laws being challenged by tobacco giants.
As attorney-general, Roxon will spearhead the government's
defence of the world-first laws against court challenges from
Philip Morris, British American Tobacco and
Imperial Tobacco
Climate Change Minister Greg Combet would also be rewarded
for his work in overseeing the design and implementation of
carbon price legislation, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper
said, without naming sources.