Adviser for key Australian lawmaker arrested over alleged kidnap of bank executive

SYDNEY Dec 19 A senior media adviser for
Australian lawmaker Clive Palmer, whose party holds the balance
of power in the Senate, has been detained as part of an
investigation into the alleged kidnapping of a bank executive on
an Indonesian island, local media reported on Friday.
Queensland Police confirmed that two men had been arrested
in Brisbane and a warrant was out for a third person who is not
currently in Australia as part of an investigation by a
taskforce looking into financial crime.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said the three
were alleged to have lured the National Australia Bank
executive to Singapore and on to Batam Island in Indonesia using
the pretence of a possible job offer from mining magnate Palmer.
Once there, the executive was strip searched, threatened and
forced to make a statement recanting evidence he was providing
in a A$70 million civil case, the broadcaster said.
Palmer confirmed his media adviser Andrew Crook had been
detained but said he knew nothing of the case.
The ABC reported that a third warrant was issued for
Australian Football League player Tony Smith who lives in Bali
and who was involved in the civil suit.
The police statement said the charges stem "from an
elaborate scheme which police will allege was planned partly in
Queensland with key elements executed in Singapore and Indonesia
before returning to Queensland where the offences were
committed".
Palmer has been a major figure in Australian politics over
the past year. His Palmer United Party (PUP) holds the balance
of power in the Senate, giving him leverage over Prime Minister
Tony Abbott's government on several key issues.
Palmer is also embroiled in a legal dispute with China's
Citic Pacific over the Chinese company's mining rights to the
$9.6 billion Sino Iron Project in Western Australia.
