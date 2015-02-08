Australian PM throws submarine tender open to domestic shipbuilder

| PERTH
PERTH Feb 8 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott on Sunday promised the country's state-owned shipbuilder
the option to tender for a lucrative submarine contract, seeking
to shore up support for his leadership ahead of a crucial party
vote on Monday.
South Australian Liberal Party Senator Sean Edwards had made
his support of Abbott's leadership contingent on
government-owned ASC Ltd, based in his home state, being allowed
to tender for a job worth as much as A$40 billion ($31 billion).
Edwards told local media that Abbott had given his
assurance.
"I've been in discussions surrounding the ability of
Australian ship builders to be involved in an open, competitive
tender which has been, up until today, something which the
government has been somewhat reserved on," Edwards told The
Australian newspaper.
Abbott, who had previously pledged that the vessels would be
built at the ASC, began back-pedalling in July, signalling cost
and schedule were paramount.
Late last year his Treasurer Joe Hockey said there wasn't
time to hold an open tender, bolstering the likelihood that they
would purchase 12 off-the-shelf stealth submarines from Japan to
replace the ageing Collins class fleet.
Sources have said Australia is strongly considering a
replacement for the Collins based on the 4,000-tonne Soryu-class
ships built by Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and
Kawasaki Heavy Industries.
Swedish defence firm Saab, France's
state-controlled naval contractor DCNS and Germany's
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems have all also expressed
interest in the Australian project.
Such a deal for Japan would mark its re-entry into the
global arms market, just months after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
ended a ban on weapons exports as part of his efforts to steer
the country away from decades of pacifism.
Abbott on Sunday said that a decision on the submarine fleet
replacement needed to be made by the end of the year at the
latest. He denied its was part of a deal to save his political
life.
"What we have always intended to have is a competitive
evaluation process," Abbott told the Australian Broadcasting
Corp.
Former Defence Minister David Johnston embarrassed the
government and reduced the likelihood that the ASC would get the
option by publicly saying last November that he wouldn't trust
the company "to build a canoe." Johnston later apologised and
was subsequently dropped from the Abbott ministry.
Edwards said he had been lobbying Abbott since mid-October
on the issue and confirmed he would vote against a motion to
remove Abbott from the leadership at a meeting on Monday.
(Editing by Lincoln Feast and)