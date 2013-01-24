Australia's Port Hedland resumes normal operations after storm

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Jan 24 Australia's Port Hedland, a major terminal for iron ore exports, has resumed normal operations after briefly shutting due to a tropical storm that hit the far west Australian coastline.
Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton , Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron to ship ore, currently at an annual rate of more than 200 million tonnes per year, accounting for a fifth of global seaborne trader in the steel-making raw material.
"The port reopened to shipping yesterday evening and normal operations have now resumed," the Port Authority of Port Hedland said in a statement on Thursday. The port was closed for a total of 21 hours, according to the authority.
Category 1 Cyclone Peta -- the weakest on a scale of one-to-five -- forced Port Hedland, Cape Lambert and Dampier ports to shut down on Tuesday, halting almost half of the world's iron ore trade.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict