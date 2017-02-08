REFILE-UPDATE 1-Cargo loadings at Australia's North West Shelf project halted - sources

(Refiles to correct link to interactive map)
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE Feb 8 Loading of cargoes from
Australia's North West Shelf (NWS) liquefied natural gas (LNG)
and condensate project has been halted due to adverse weather,
traders with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
It remains unclear when cargo loadings at the port of
Dampier will resume, said one person familiar with the matter
who is facing loading delays for a cargo of NWS condensate.
In an emailed statement, Pilbara Ports Authority - which
manages ports in the area - said LNG cargo loadings are likely
to have stopped "as at the ports of Ashburton and Dampier, the
ports and anchorages continue to remain clear of vessels".
The NWS project is operated by Australian firm Woodside
Petroleum.
Woodside declined to comment on its loading operations, but
said the company "is taking the necessary precautions to
safeguard our people and assets".
The loading delays are unlikely to have an immediate impact
in LNG or condensate prices as adverse weather along the
Australian coast is common in January and February, traders
said.
The impact of such loading delays are minimal as producers
can claim force majeure, a Singapore-based LNG trader said.
"Also, demand is now quite weak," the trader said.
NSW joint venture partners include BHP Billiton
, BP, Chevron Corp, Japan's Mitsubishi
Corp and Mitsui & Co, and Royal Dutch Shell
.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kenneth
Maxwell)