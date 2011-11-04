Australia private equity sales up 46 pct in latest year

MELBOURNE Nov 4 Sales of companies by Australia's $23 billion private equity sector jumped by 46 percent in the last financial year, despite shaky financial markets, but new acquisitions declined, according to data released on Friday.

The industry lobby group, the Australian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association, said buyout firms sold a total of 73 portfolio companies in the year to June 30, up from 50 in the previous year, and sales to trade and industry buyers remained the most common sale method.

AVCAL Chief Executive Katherine Woodthorpe said many of the exits had generated excellent returns for the investors of buyout firms.

"Overall, the data is encouraging, demonstrating the strength and stability of the industry in times of wider economic volatility and uncertainty," Woodthorpe said.

There were eight sales to other private equity firms, known as secondary deals, up from three in the prior year. The secondary deals made up five of the top 10 largest investments.

These deals are generally made as a company steps up to a larger level of investment. There was only one IPO due to soft equity markets.

The number of companies receiving new investments declined 18 percent to 75 in the latest year -- the lowest in at least nine years, since data was first compiled in 2002.

That reflected a more selective approach by buyout firms and increasing uncertainty over the economic outlook, the AVCAL annual report said.

Still, the value of funds invested rose to A$3.6 billion, boosted by the A$2 billion buyout of hospitals operator Healthscope by global giants Carlyle Group and TPG Capital . (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)