RPT-UPDATE 3-China blasts Australian blocking of grid sale; door open to locals

SYDNEY, Aug 19 China voiced anger on Friday over
a decision by Australia to rule out on security grounds the
preferred Chinese bidders for an energy grid potentially worth
more than $7 billion and restart the sale process.
Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison, who must approve major
foreign investments, formally blocked the sale of Ausgrid to
State Grid Corp of China and Hong Kong's Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings earlier in the day.
Last month, Britain said it would review plans to build two
nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point with financial backing from
China General Nuclear. Prime Minister Theresa May was concerned
about the security implications of the proposed Chinese
investment, a former colleague and a source said.
The disqualification of State Grid and Cheung Kong
Infrastructure prompted the state of New South Wales (NSW) to
restart the tender process for a majority stake in the grid.
"The NSW Government will now move immediately to relaunch
the transaction process for the partial lease of Ausgrid and
notes the strong market interest for this valuable asset," NSW
Premier Mike Baird said in a statement.
The decision to halt the A$10 billion ($7.6 billion) sale -
Morrison made a preliminary decision to block last week before
confirming the stance officially on Friday - has caused a rift
with China, Australia's biggest trade partner, just eight months
after their A$100 billion free trade agreement took effect.
China's commerce ministry said in a statement on its website
that the decision showed uncertainty in Australia's investment
environment and would seriously hurt the willingness of Chinese
companies to invest in the country.
State Grid said it "found it hard to understand and deeply
regretted" the decision, adding it had followed regulations set
by Australia in its bid and met all the bidding requirements.
The Ausgrid delay is the latest in a series of setbacks for
planned privatisations across the country, including the
shelving of energy asset sales in Queensland and the Fremantle
Port in Western Australia; both of which were disrupted by a
lack of support in their state parliaments.
Proceeds from the sale of Australian state-owned assets are
designed to be ploughed back into the economy through
job-creating infrastructure projects, including public transport
networks.
AUSTRALIAN BIDS FAVOURED
The re-run of the Ausgrid tender opens the way for a local
bidder, with Australia's pension funds likely to play a role as
a partner in any fresh offers.
One investment manager at a major Australian superannuation
fund told Reuters that the bar on foreign bidders meant his fund
would now look more closely at the asset, although he said it
would take a long time to be in a position to bid.
"Typically around the world the Chinese have been the
highest payers," said the investment manager, who declined to be
identified.
"As investors, we've been reluctant to get involved. This
might open the door but it's very early."
Morrison said on Friday that the proposed structure of the
Ausgrid bids would be contrary to the national interest. He has
previously cited "national security issues", without
elaborating.
Foreign bidders will likely need to restructure their deals
and bring in local partners to succeed in Australia, said
Matthew Fitzgerald, an Australian-based corporate partner at law
firm Herbert Smith Freehills.
"One example would be that rather than have a majority
Chinese consortium buying the asset, you might have three or
four different investors, some of whom are Australian, some of
whom are Chinese," Fitzgerald said.
