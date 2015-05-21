UPDATE 1-Australian utility fights fee cut to protect blockbuster sale price

(Updates to include response from NSW government)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY May 21 An electricity network on the market in Australia's biggest privatisation on Thursday said it will challenge regulations that would force it to slash fees and probably cut its roughly A$17 billion ($13.4 billion) expected price tag.

The challenge could extend the already-stretched timing of the privatisation although, if successful, it would shore up the network's valuation as it courts the likes of State Grid of China and Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd as possible new owners.

New South Wales state-owned Networks NSW, owner of the poles and wires that send power to more than 3 million people, was ordered two weeks ago to cut its fees by nearly a third from 2016.

But on Thursday, the firm said it would appeal against the Australian Energy Regulator's (AER) ruling on the grounds that it would interfere with its statutory obligations to provide "safe, reliable and affordable electricity".

In particular, it said it would appeal the ruling that it cut vegetation and bushfire risk mitigation programmes by A$324 million a year.

The AER made "serious material errors in its final determinations including the use of flawed and unreliable benchmarking to justify cuts to operating expenditure", Networks NSW CEO Vince Graham said in a statement.

In an email, the AER told Reuters its decisions were carefully considered and in the long-term interests of consumers.

Australian electricity networks get permission from the AER to set fees over several years, making them attractive to investors like pension and sovereign funds wanting predictable returns.

But they have faced criticism after doubling fees from 2007 to 2013, increasing their asset values, while electricity use fell amid a rush to cheaper rooftop solar power.

DELAYS

The sale of a 49 percent stake in Networks NSW, although not set to a strict timetable, has been beset by speed bumps since the state government won an electoral mandate to continue with the sale in March.

Days before the election, media reported that sale adviser UBS AG had removed negative commentary from a reissued report about the sale after the state premier complained.

Those reports prompted an investigation by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and a parliamentary inquiry. Both inquiries remain open and the government denies any wrongdoing.

"The government remains committed to introducing transaction enabling legislation as soon as possible," said NSW Treasurer and Minister for Industrial Relations Gladys Berejiklian.

"Our plan to lease 49 per cent of the state's electricity assets will unlock $20 billion to fund crucial infrastructure in NSW." ($1 = 1.2657 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates, Robert Birsel)