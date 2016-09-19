UPDATE 3-Australian port sold for $7.3 bln to consortium; China fund among backers

* Sovereign funds, other investors team up to buy Australia
port
* Funds seek long-term investments amid challenging returns
* Deal signals Australia open to foreign infrastructure
investment
(Adds deal closure date, names of financial advisers)
By Cecile Lefort and Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Sept 19 A consortium of global and
domestic funds, backed by investors including China Investment
Corp, agreed to buy Australia's busiest port for a
higher-than-expected A$9.7 billion ($7.3 billion), a sign that
tough equity markets are helping fuel appetite for
infrastructure.
Australian leaders will also hope the deal shows they still
welcome Chinese investment in infrastructure. The federal
government last month blocked the sale of the country's biggest
power network, Ausgrid, to state-owned State Grid Corp of China
and Hong Kong-listed Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings
on security concerns.
The price tag for Port of Melbourne fell short of the
country's largest privatisation deal on record, the A$10.8
billion sale of electricity grid company Transgrid to a global
consortium in November 2015, but still ranks among its biggest.
It also smashes the target set by the government of Victoria
state which previously said it hoped for A$5.8 billion for the
container and multi-cargo port. In 2013, the two ports of larger
city Sydney fetched A$5 billion.
Sovereign wealth funds and other asset managers are seeking
long-term investment opportunities amid weaker returns from some
equity markets and lower bond yields.
"Equity markets are starting to realise that they're going
to live in an environment where returns are going to be lower
for longer, and they're looking for secure investments,"
Victoria Treasurer Tim Pallas said in a telephone interview.
FREE TRADE AGREEMENT
Australia began a free trade agreement with China in
December but has been trying to ease diplomatic strains since
the Ausgrid rejection. China's commerce ministry warned at the
time that the move "seriously impacts the willingness of Chinese
companies to invest in Australia".
On Monday, Pallas said Australia's sovereign wealth fund,
The Future Fund, and Canada's Ontario Municipal Employees
Retirement System will each get a fifth of Port of Melbourne
following the sale, which is packaged as a 50-year lease.
The government investment vehicle of Queensland state (QIC)
and New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners are the other
consortium partners.
China Investment Corp is a major investor in Global
Infrastructure Partners. South Korean pension fund NPS is also
an investor. QIC's investors include California Public
Employees' Retirement System (CALPERS).
All foreign buyers have regulatory clearance, Pallas added.
The deal is expected to close on Oct. 31, a statement from the
consortium said. Gresham Partners and Credit Suisse
acted as financial adviser to the consortium.
The sell-off is part of Australia's more than A$100 billion
privatisation programme, where state and federal governments are
trying to cut debt and bankroll capital works by selling
"mature" infrastructure assets.
New South Wales state, which arranged the troubled Ausgrid
sale, is again trying to offload that asset, and plans to
dispose of another grid afterwards. Western Australia state
meanwhile wants to sell ports, while the Federal government is
selling the Australian Security and Investments Commission's
registry arm.
($1 = 1.3278 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Cecile Lefort; Additional
reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina
Gibbs)