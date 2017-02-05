Australia's home market boom may be starting to crumble as buyers hold back

| SYDNEY
SYDNEY Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer
commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for
in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to
entice a single bid.
Across town, in the city's trendy inner western suburbs, the
owner of a warehouse converted into a three-level home drops his
reserve price for the property's sale. There are just two
potential buyers at the auction, and they have declined to enter
the kind of bidding war that has caused home prices in
Australia's two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, to double
since 2009.
The auction stand-offs may indicate that the Sydney market,
which has been defined by researcher Demographia as the second
most unaffordable in the world after Hong Kong, has finally hit
a peak. As the buyers have drifted off, the sellers have also
started to back away and the number of home listings is down 25
percent from a year ago, according to CoreLogic RP Data.
This is all yet to show up in a decline in prices in
Australia. In the nation's eight biggest cities, home prices
surged a further 0.7 pct in January even as the volume of
transactions was lower. But some real estate experts and hedge
fund investors say that it may be only a matter of time before
prices also start to crumble.
A sharp correction would heap stress on those who have paid
a high price to enter the big east coast property markets, while
damaging the country's financial institutions as home loans
account for up to 60 percent of the major banks' total loan
books. The property sector is also a major employer and
generator of demand, a particularly important pillar of the
economy during a subdued period for the mining sector.
One big concern is the drop off in the number of Chinese
buyers, following a crackdown by Beijing on capital outflows and
Australia's tightened restrictions on lending to foreigners.
Individuals taking the maximum $50,000 a year out of China now
have to commit to not spending it on real estate and risk being
investigated by the Chinese authorities if they break that
pledge.
And the impact isn't only being felt in Australia. In
Canada's Vancouver, which has been a big target market for
Chinese buyers for some years, the number of transactions
dropped 40 percent last month, compared to the same month a year
earlier.
A sudden increase in the number of sales agents splitting
off from the big realtors to set up their own firms, and the
arrival of new online players, is being seen by some in the
industry as a contrarian signal of an overheated market.
"It's that classic top-of-the-market mindset," said property
valuer Gavin Hegney, from Gavin Hegney Property. "'I'm making
money hand over fist, I could do this myself.'"
CHINESE TOUR NUMBERS HALVE
Hong Kong-based hedge fund manager Apt Capital Management
has shorted Australian banks because of their exposure to a
property market it believes is out of step with Australia's
economic strength. It is forecasting a severe correction.
Apt Capital strategist Amy Reynolds said interest rate rises
or a drying up of foreign investment were the most likely
triggers for a future downturn in prices.
"Our models indicate that house prices would need to fall by
around 30 pct to come back into line with Australia's economic
fundamentals and their own long-term averages," Reynolds said.
Esther Yong, director at Chinese language property portal AC
Advertising, said the curbs on lending to foreigners and
Beijing's restrictions had quelled interest, leaving only the
most committed buyers.
"It's been very slow for the last two to three months," Yong
told Reuters.
She said numbers on Chinese property tours - on which part
of a holiday is dedicated to looking at property - are half what
they were a year ago.
Australia's foreign investment rules guide overseas
investors to buy new properties, such as "off-the-plan"
apartments that are yet to be constructed or through sales at
auctions of new homes.
At one new apartment auction on Sydney's North Shore
attended by Reuters, it took 50 minutes for the price to be bid
up by $50,000, with two foreign investors reverting to small
incremental bid rises. That sober behaviour is in contrast to
the buying frenzies of the past three years that saw hopeful
bidders queuing up to take part.
Among the new entrants into the market are British online
realtor Purplebricks, which launched in Sydney in January, and
BRICKX, which allows investors to trade small stakes in
properties in well known locations, such as Bondi Beach and Port
Melbourne.
The BRICKX properties advertise an estimated annual return
on equity of up to 19 pct but that would largely be reliant on
the boom years repeating themselves.
"It's a guide to what has been achieved over the last five
years," said BRICKX Chief Executive Anthony Millet. "Investors
in this country are pretty switched on and well educated."
"JUST DESERTS"
Not everyone is bearish.
Realtor Ausnet Financial Services Ltd, which plans
a backdoor listing using the corporate shell of a dormant copper
explorer, has hired six former agents from listed realtor
McGrath Ltd and says it is hoping to build to a
salesforce of 600 while opening a storefront on Sydney's Bondi
Beach. Its prospectus shows two years of losses and no
forecasts.
"We think there's still a bit of steam in the Sydney
market," said Ausnet Chief Executive Paul Niardone, a former
public relations executive.
The number of sales agents vying for the business in
Australia's east coast, home to most of the country's population
including the major cities of Sydney and Melbourne, has jumped
10 percent.
But in Australia's most populous states, New South Wales and
Victoria, the number of homes listed for sale per registered
real estate agent dropped to just under 1 property per agent in
2016 from 1.3 per agent in 2015, according to Reuters analysis
of publicly available data.
If the heat continues to seep out of the market, agents will
be among the first to be hit.
McGrath has suffered from the departure of about three dozen
agents in recent months, resulting in an earnings downgrade and
a share price tumble to about one-third its issue price almost
14 months ago.
In an explosive internal email reviewed by Reuters, which a
spokesman said was authentic, McGrath founder and major
shareholder John McGrath said agents who had left his firm had
"no loyalty, gratitude or style and will get their just deserts
when the dust settles".
($1 = 1.3021 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Jonathan Barrett in SYDNEY;
Editing by Martin Howell)