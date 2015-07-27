Morgan Stanley to sell Australian real estate unit to China's CIC

SYDNEY, July 27 Morgan Stanley said on
Monday it has agreed a deal to sell its Australian real estate
unit Investa Property Group to China Investment Corp, a
sovereign wealth fund.
No price for the sale was disclosed in a statement, but a
source with direct knowledge of the sale told Reuters in April
that the firm was expected to fetch more than A$3 billion ($2.19
billion) after having attracted more than 20 bids.
Nearly half of those came from Asia, including from China's
biggest privately owned business, Fosun International Ltd
. CIC had also been mentioned at the time as a leading
contender.
Bankers running the sale, Morgan Stanley and UBS AG
, also drew bids from the United States and South
Africa, as well as from Australia, the source told Reuters.
The deal is subject to approval by Australia's foreign
investment review board.
Investa is the owner of A$3 billion of property, including
office buildings in the cities of Sydney and Melbourne, plus
management contracts for A$6 billion of property.
($1 = 1.3729 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)