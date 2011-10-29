Australian govt to intervene in Qantas union dispute

SYDNEY Oct 29 The Australian government said it will take action to intervene in the protracted Qantas industrial dispute after the company announced on Saturday it was grounding all flights.

"I am very concerned about Qantas' future. The government is making an urgent application to Fair Work Australia (an industrial court)...to terminate all industrial action at Qantas. This will be aimed at both actions by unions and by Qantas management," Transport Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Qantas said in a statement that from Monday evening it would lock out all employees over a dispute with the engineers association, pilots, catering and ground handling associations. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)