Australian govt to intervene in Qantas union dispute

Japan automaker shares feel heat ahead of Trump-Abe meeting
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
SYDNEY Oct 29 The Australian government said it will take action to intervene in the protracted Qantas industrial dispute after the company announced on Saturday it was grounding all flights.
"I am very concerned about Qantas' future. The government is making an urgent application to Fair Work Australia (an industrial court)...to terminate all industrial action at Qantas. This will be aimed at both actions by unions and by Qantas management," Transport Minister Anthony Albanese said.
Qantas said in a statement that from Monday evening it would lock out all employees over a dispute with the engineers association, pilots, catering and ground handling associations. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 10 French carmaker Renault's struggling Russian venture Avtovaz reported on Friday a 39 percent reduction in losses last year after pushing through efficiency improvements and cost-cutting measures.