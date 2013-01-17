Australia's Qantas says cancels one Boeing Dreamliner order

SYDNEY Jan 18 Australia's Qantas Airways said on Friday it had canceled an order for one of 15 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft earmarked for its budget arm Jetstar.

The decision to cancel the B787 order was reached at the end of 2012, Qantas said in a statement, before a string of recent problems with the aircraft that culminated in the grounding of the Dreamliner fleet.

Qantas said it remained committed to the Dreamliner and had options to order 50 of the new generation aircraft. The airline also placed firm orders for three Q400 NextGen turboprop airplanes from Canada's Bombardier Inc for approximately $98 million.