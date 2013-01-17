Australia's Qantas says cancels one Boeing Dreamliner order

SYDNEY Jan 18 Australia's Qantas Airways
said on Friday it had canceled an order for one of 15
Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft earmarked for its budget arm
Jetstar.
The decision to cancel the B787 order was reached at the end
of 2012, Qantas said in a statement, before a string of recent
problems with the aircraft that culminated in the grounding of
the Dreamliner fleet.
Qantas said it remained committed to the Dreamliner and had
options to order 50 of the new generation aircraft. The airline
also placed firm orders for three Q400 NextGen turboprop
airplanes from Canada's Bombardier Inc for
approximately $98 million.