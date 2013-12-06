S&P lowers Qantas ratings to junk grade; might cut further

SYDNEY Dec 6 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
has cut Qantas Airways Ltd's credit ratings to junk
grade with a negative outlook after the Australian carrier
shocked investors on Thursday with a loss warning.
S&P said on Friday it cut its ratings on Qantas by a notch
to BB+/B. The agency said a structural shift in the domestic
competitive landscape had weakened Qantas' business risk
profile.
It said a sizeable loss expected in the six months to
December 31 had caused the company's financial risk profile to
deteriorate.
"Notwithstanding Qantas' strong financial flexibility, we
expect the cyclical and structural headwinds facing the airline
to persist, which could hinder a timely recovery of its
financial risk profile and credit metrics," S&P said in a
statement.