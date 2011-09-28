News Corp paper in Australia broke race laws -court

| CANBERRA, Sept 28
CANBERRA, Sept 28 A News Corp-owned
newspaper in Australia and one of its most prominent columnists
were found guilty on Wednesday of breaching national race laws
over articles arguing that fair-skinned Aborigines often said
they were black for personal gain.
In a blow to Australian-born Rupert Murdoch's under-fire
newspaper business, a judge found some Aborigines were likely to
have been "offended, insulted, humiliated or intimidated" by
columnist Andrew Bolt, writing in the Melbourne Herald Sun
newspaper.
The articles, written in 2009, were headlined "It's so hip
to be black" and "White fellas in the black".
Federal Court judge Mordecai Bromberg, ruling on a
class-action bought by nine aboriginal applicants including
leading indigenous activist and leader Geoff Clark, found Bolt
and his publisher, The Herald and Weekly Times, had contravened
Australia's Racial Discrimination Act.
Speaking outside the court after the decision, Bolt
described the verdict as "a terrible day for free speech in this
country".
"It is particularly a restriction on the freedom of all
Australians to discuss multiculturalism and how people identify
themselves," he told journalists.
During the trial Bolt argued that he did not try to incite
racial hatred, but the judge ruled the Racial Discrimination Act
tried to promote racial tolerance and equality, and the two
columns had breached those aims.
The articles had "contained errors in fact, distortions of
the truth and inflammatory and provocative language," he said.
The judge told the parties to meet and discuss what action
the court should make.
Australia's 460,000 Aborigines make up about 2 percent of
the population. They suffer higher rates of unemployment,
substance abuse and domestic violence than other Australians, as
well as having a 17-year gap in life expectancy.
The United Nations' top rights watchdog, U.N. Human Rights
Commissioner Navi Pillay, in May criticised Australia's
treatment of outback Aborigines and said there was a strong
undercurrent of racism in the country.
The Herald and Weekly Times, publisher of the Herald Sun and
part of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp empire, did not immediately
say if it would appeal the decision, which comes after the
mobile phone hacking scandal in Britain.
The court decision also came after the government on Sept.
14 announced an inquiry into media regulations and standards.
.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)