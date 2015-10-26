Australia regulators consider benchmark rate fixing reforms

SYDNEY Oct 26 Australian regulators are set to
overhaul the way that benchmark interbank interest rates are
set, in response to worries about the impact of global banking
reforms and a growing perception of regulatory risk.
The Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) is seeking views
on a new methodology for calculating the bank bill swap rate
(BBSW) benchmark, it said on its website.
Revisions could include a complete change in how BBSW is
calculated or small tweaks such as requiring banks to directly
negotiate interest rates on certificates of deposits with third
parties.
The proposed changes could expand the scope of eligible
transactions, widen the panel of submitting banks as well as the
timing of transactions, according to a CFR consultation paper.
The CFR is seeking formal submissions and comments in
response to its consultation paper by December 3.
Global regulators have been reforming rate-setting practices
after Barclays Plc, UBS AG, RBS and
others were fined billions of dollars for rigging the London
Interbank Offered Rate, known as Libor.
Australia, in 2013, scrapped its BBSW rate-setting mechanism
after an exodus of banks from the panel, the first major market
to dismantle the tarnished structure.
It replaced the panel of 14 banks with an automated rate
mechanism that examines live and executable prices from trading
venues for bank accepted bills (BABs) and negotiable
certificates of deposit (NCDs).
Last year, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
suspended seven staff involved in a regulatory investigation
into BBSW rate fixing.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Nathan Lynch; Editing by Eric
Meijer)