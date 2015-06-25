GE invests in $348 mln windfarm after Australian subsidy deadlock ends

| SYDNEY, June 26
SYDNEY, June 26 General Electric Co said
it will help fund a $348 million Australian windfarm, the
country's third largest, after political leaders ended a
deadlock over state subsidies that had stalled the $13 billion
industry for over a year.
GE, Swiss private equity firm Partners Group Holding AG
, Canadian pension fund OPTrust and UK-based Renewable
Energy Systems Ltd said they will fund the 240-megawatt Ararat
windfarm, three days after the government passed a law securing
future subsidies for renewable energy.
Windfarms are Australia's No. 2 renewable energy source,
behind hydropower but ahead of solar, providing a quarter of the
country's clean energy and 4 percent of its total energy demand.
But investment in the sector froze after the conservative
government said last year it wanted to cut the country's
Renewable Energy Target (RET).
The Ararat windfarm, which will power 123,000 homes, was
among dozens of projects shelved, and the commitment to revive
it signals the industry is kicking back to life now the level of
state support has been agreed. Under Australian law, the RET
must be agreed by both the Federal government and opposition.
"With certainty comes investment," said GE's president and
CEO for Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, Geoff
Culbert.
"That's our experience overseas and that's what we'll see
here in Australia now that the RET is fully resolved. This
decision has immediately unlocked half a billion dollars of
direct foreign investment into Australia," Culbert added.
Culbert dismissed remarks by Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott, who earlier this month described windfarms as "visually
awful" and a potential health hazard. The government plans to
appoint a windfarm commissioner to process complaints about the
industry.
"It's important that the views of all groups are heard, and
that any concerns are addressed with fact and science," Culbert
said in an emailed statement.
Australia's health guidelines body, the National Health and
Medical Research Council, had already concluded there was no
evidence that wind farms cause adverse health effects, he added.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)