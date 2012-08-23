UPDATE 4-Australia declares resources boom is over

* Resources minister says boom over after BHP pulls mine
By Maggie Lu Yueyang and Sonali Paul
CANBERRA/MELBOURNE, Aug 23 Australia's resources
minister on Thursday declared the end of the country's mining
boom, a day after the world's biggest miner BHP Billiton
shelved two expansion plans worth at least $40 billion.
Resources and Energy minister Martin Ferguson later rowed
back, saying commodity prices had peaked while investments in
multi-billion dollar projects would continue, especially in the
energy sector.
Other ministers, worried about attacks by the opposition
blaming the beleaguered Labor government's carbon and mining
taxes for hurting the resources sector, swiftly weighed in to
say the construction boom in resources was far from over.
"The resources boom is over," Resources and Energy Minister
Martin Ferguson told Australian radio. "We've done well -- A$270
billion ($282 billion) in investment, the envy of the world. It
has got tougher in the last six to twelve months."
Ferguson's comments came after BHP scrapped plans for a $20
billion-plus expansion of its Olympic Dam copper mine in South
Australia and a new harbour, estimated at more than $20 billion,
to nearly double its iron ore exports in Western Australia.
BHP blamed soaring development costs, a high Australian
dollar and falling commodity prices for pulling the projects.
Fuelled by Chinese-led demand for its coal, iron ore and
other resources, Australia's economy was one of the very few in
the developed world to sail through the global financial crisis
without sliding into recession.
But with China heading for the slowest pace of annual growth
in more than a decade, investors are nervous about the near-term
outlook for miners.
"We are going to have to make more tough decisions, invest
in fewer projects, we are going to have to defer other things,
we are going to have to stage projects," Tom Albanese, chief
executive of Rio Tinto , told a forum in Perth.
The resources boom has fuelled what has been dubbed a
two-speed economy, which has pumped up the local dollar and
exacerbated the pain felt in manufacturing and retail in
Australia's most populous states.
While manufacturers, like Ford and Bluescope Steel
, have cut production and axed jobs, unemployment has
stayed at around 5 percent, thanks to jobs growth in resources
projects, where truck drivers command six-figure pay packets.
BHP's Olympic Dam expansion alone would have created 25,000
jobs, South Australia's government said.
FEAR MAY BE PREMATURE
Politicians may be worried the whole economy is moving into
the slow lane, but analysts say the fear is premature, as energy
projects will continue full steam ahead.
National Australia Bank does not see the boom peaking until
2013 and 2014, when resource capital spending will be around 1
percent of gross domestic product higher than now.
Finance Minister Penny Wong also played down fears of a
collapse in the mining boom, saying the government has factored
in a peaking in Australia's terms of trade, which measures the
difference between export earnings and import costs.
"We've still got a long way to run when it comes to this
investment boom," Wong told Australian radio.
"We've got over half a trillion dollars of investment, and
over half of that...is at the advanced stage. So I think the
'doom and gloom' that some are putting about isn't appropriate."
The investment number she referred to includes a raft of
proposed projects yet to be approved, though on Thursday the
government gave the green light to a $10 billion coal and rail
project in Queensland state proposed by India's GVK Power and
Infrastructure and Australia's richest person, Gina
Rinehart.
Deutsche Bank warned Australia could enter a recession if
weak iron ore and coal prices persist into the fourth quarter.
In a note this week, Deutsche Bank's chief economist for
Australia, Adam Boyton, said: "it does seem to us that there is
some complacency surrounding the prospect of a sizeable decline
in the terms of trade - and some over-confidence that the
investment pipeline is 'locked in'.
Seven out of eight of the 10 biggest resources projects
under construction will produce LNG, ranging in scale from $5
billion to $43 billion, according to Deloitte Access Economics,
and those projects remain on track, with customers locked in.
BHP put the Olympic Dam expansion and its Port Hedland outer
harbour plan on hold indefinitely as it reported a 35 percent
slide in second-half profit, the biggest sign of the pain
inflicted by China's slowdown. [ID: nL6E8JML8C]
Weaker demand from China has knocked prices of all key
commodities, including iron ore, languishing at its lowest
levels since December 2009, copper, coal and aluminium.
BHP, Rio and no.3 iron ore miner Fortescue all warned they
are cautious on the near term outlook, but all said they expect
demand growth in China and India to underpin growth in the
medium to long term.
MINERS PUT BRAKES ON CAPITAL SPENDING
In response to pressure from shareholders worried about poor
returns in a weak global markets, miners have put the brakes on
capital spending, with BHP on Wednesday announcing it would not
sanction any major new projects in the year to June 2013.
BHP Chief Executive Marius Kloppers blamed soaring project
costs, the high local dollar and falling commodity prices for
squeezing expected returns, noting capital costs on Western
Australia iron ore projects were up seven-fold in 10 years.
But BHP stressed it is still going ahead with $22.8 billion
worth of work in the year ahead, including boosting production
by 50 percent at its coal mines over the next three years.
World no.2 iron ore miner Rio Tinto is also going full steam
ahead with iron ore expansions.
Smaller miners are the ones more likely to be hit, as
lenders hesitate to back projects built on lofty forecasts.
"There are many expansion plans that will not see the light
of day in the current economic climate," Neville Power, chief
executive of Fortescue Metals, told reporters on Thursday.