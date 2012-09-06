Peabody shelves $500 mln Australian coal mine sale - sources

SYDNEY, Sept 6 Peabody Energy Corp has deferred the $500 million sale of an Australian mine after a near year-long process, sources said, joining deals worth almost $15 billion that have been pulled or delayed as weaker Chinese demand drives prices lower.

Peabody shelved the sale of its Wilkie Creek thermal-coal mine in Queensland state after failing to attract a worthwhile bid, two sources with direct knowledge of the sale said.

"For Peabody, it was not a do-or-die sale. When they didn't see value in the bids, they decided it is worth waiting for a while," one source said.

The list of scrapped resources deals looks set to grow as prices for coal, iron ore and other industrial materials hit multi-year lows and even top miners scale back on some favoured expansion projects.

Among other deals likely to join that list are Vale SA's $500 million Integra Mine in New South Wales and BG Group PLC's $2 billion stake sale in its Curtis liquefied natural gas project, three separate sources said.