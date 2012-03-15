W.Australia premier slams mine tax, carbon scheme

* New mining tax, carbon levy set to start in July
* Australia trying to keep up with Chinese demand -Barnett
* State premier open to foreign workers, wages must be good
By John O'Callaghan
SINGAPORE, March 15 Colin Barnett, the
premier of resource-rich Western Australia, said on Thursday a
mining tax set to take effect in July had damaged his country's
reputation and a new levy on carbon pollution would do little to
promote cleaner sources of power.
He also said he saw no let-up in China's enormous hunger for
energy, minerals and other materials for at least a decade, amid
fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
The profits-based mining levy of 30 percent is viewed as a
"tax on China" -- a huge importer of Australian iron ore and
coal -- and a better course of action would have been to add a
mining surcharge to the taxes companies pay, he said.
"It's probably the worst-designed tax I have ever come
across," Barnett, in Singapore to open a Western Australia trade
and investment promotion office that will focus on Southeast
Asia, told journalists.
"There is no doubt the proposed Minerals Resource Rent Tax
has damaged Australia's reputation as a mining economy and
investment source in Asia."
Australia's lower house of parliament narrowly passed the
mining tax measure in November and it is now being debated in
the Senate, which is expected to endorse it.
Western Australia's economy is driven by mining, petroleum
products and agriculture, heavily exposing companies operating
in the state to the tax on production of iron ore and coal --
the country's two biggest exports.
The same goes for a new carbon pricing scheme designed to
help Australia be more energy-efficient and support efforts
against climate change, which Barnett called a "poor policy."
"If you have multimillion-, multibillion-dollar projects and
you have a change in your cost of production, you're not going
to get people rebuilding their plant because of this. They will
simply pay the tax," he said.
"I don't think it will cause a significant shift towards
cleaner sources of power generation, nor will it cause a
significant shift in people's consumption of electricity."
The scheme, also due to start in July, is a divisive issue
in Australia -- one of the top per-capita carbon polluters -- as
mining, manufacturing and energy companies complain it will harm
earnings and cost jobs.
As part of efforts to win support for the measure, the
government will offer A$8.6 billion ($9 billion) worth of free
carbon permits to polluting industries in the first three years.
The scheme will impose an initial price of A$23 per tonne of
carbon pollution before a switch to a market-based emissions
trading programme in 2015. For the top rate of assistance, the
effective price is cut to A$1.30 per tonne in the first year.
FEEDING CHINA'S APPETITE
Barnett's state, making up the whole western third of
Australia, accounts for nearly 40 percent of the vast country's
exports and more than 15 percent of its gross domestic product.
China is by far the largest consumer of Western Australia's
output, taking 42 percent, followed by Japan, South Korea, India
and Thailand, national government data show.
"When China eventually starts to plateau in its growth rate
that will have an impact but that's still, in my view, a long
time away -- at least a decade or more," Barnett said.
"The problem now is for Australia and particularly mining,
iron ore production, actually to keep up with the demand."
China is likely to keep its iron ore imports from Australia
and Brazil "roughly balanced" to ensure security of supply, he
said, with his country having the advantage of proximity.
Natural resources helped Australia weather the worst of the
2008 global financial crisis but the benefits are not flowing to
everyone as manufacturers and retailers contend with a strong
Australian dollar and tepid consumer sentiment.
With mining expansion facing the challenge of high labour
costs and shortages, Barnett said he supports the hiring of
foreign workers on a project-by-project basis but they must get
Australian wages and good conditions.
"We can't get into low-cost labour," he said.
Major players in Western Australia's mining sector include
BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and
China's CITIC Group. In energy, they are Chevron
, ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell --
all partners in the huge Gorgon natural gas project.