UPDATE 1-Australian grocery supplier Metcash says will take $500 mln writedown

* Writedown reflects sector woes

* Shares lowest since 2001

* Aldi, Coles gaining share (Adds analyst comment, shares, industry context)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, June 4 Metcash Ltd, Australia's largest independent grocery supplier, said it will take a A$640 million ($497 million) impairment charge and withhold dividends because of competition in the retail sector, sending its shares to a 14-year low.

The Sydney-based firm which warned in December that it expected underlying earnings to fall by a fifth for the year to April 30, 2015, said on Thursday that after reviewing its food and grocery unit it would cut the carrying value of various intangible assets.

It would not declare a final dividend for the year to April 30 and planned to suspend its dividend payments for the following financial year.

Metcash shares plunged 16 percent to A$1.16 by 0055 GMT, their lowest since October 2001. The broader market was down 0.6 percent.

Competition in Australia's A$94 billion supermarket sector has intensified since German-owned discount grocer ALDI Inc began an aggressive expansion in 2014 and No. 2 grocer Coles, owned by Wesfarmers Ltd, took on market leader Woolworths in a price war.

A month ago, Woolworths reported a 2.1 percent decline in quarterly sales, a sign that its dominant position is under threat.

"What the market's pricing in (to the Metcash share price) is the increasingly competitive environment for the food and liquor division," said Morningstar senior analyst Gareth James.

"What we're seeing is ALDI very steadily growing share over the past decade, and Coles and Woolworths have slowed."

Metcash's earnings margins have shrunk to 2.6 percent from over 4 percent in 2010, and Morningstar expected that to continue, James said.

In May, Metcash said it was considering spinning off its auto parts unit and using the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet. The company reports full year results on June 15.

($1 = 1.2868 Australian dollars) (Editing by Stephen Coates)