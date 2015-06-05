UPDATE 1-Australian TV broadcaster Nine warns earnings to fall on soft ad market

(Adds shares, company quote, context)
SYDNEY, June 5 Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Co
Ltd, Australia's No.2 television broadcaster, said on
Friday that annual pretax profit will be lower than previously
forecast because of worsening conditions in the advertising
market.
The Sydney-based firm said it now expects earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to come in between
A$285 million and A$290 million ($220-223 million), down from
A$311 million the previous year.
The company had previously said it expected earnings for the
year to June to be "at least in line with" the previous year.
"This reduction in earnings outlook reflects a softer than
anticipated free-to-air advertising market in the second half
which is now expected to be in low single-digit decline, driven
by particularly soft conditions in May and June," Nine said in a
statement.
The company's previous guidance was based on expectations
that the advertising market would grow about 2 percent for the
year to end-June.
With the earnings downgrade, Nine joins free-to-air rivals
Seven West Media Network Ltd, No.1 in the sector, and
third-placed Ten Network Holdings Ltd, which have both
taken impairment charges this year as a result of a weaker
advertising market.
All three companies have been losing viewers, and
advertising revenue, as more people turn to entertainment
alternatives such as the local arm of Internet streaming
provider Netflix Inc. Nine and Seven both have
interests in streaming services.
The announcement came after the market closed on Friday.
Nine shares closed down 0.3 percent at A$1.99 in a weaker
overall market, below their issue price of A$2.05 when the
company listed in December 2013.
($1 = 1.3002 Australian dollars)
