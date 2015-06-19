Apples and Oranges: ALDI hits Australia's retail giants where it hurts

| SYDNEY, June 19
Fresh fruit and vegetables are
the new frontline in ALDI Inc's assault on
Australia's $70 billion supermarket sector, as the German
discounter looks to beat the most profitable duopoly in global
groceries at their own game.
For the first time, ALDI's Australian arm plans to ship
fruit and vegetables direct from farms in Australia to its
stores, according to one major fruit supplier, removing the only
competitive advantage for incumbent heavyweights Woolworths Ltd
and Wesfarmers-owned Coles.
"It's not good news if you're Woolworths and Coles. I think
they're scared already," said Greg McMahon, owner and executive
chairman of Australian No. 3 citrus grower Seven Fields Pty Ltd,
which currently sells oranges, mandarins, lemons, grapefruit and
mangos to ALDI through intermediary distributors.
McMahon said ALDI had told him it planned to set up a
distribution network for fresh produce so that, rather than
relying on unaligned supply chain operators, it could deliver
exactly the fruit and vegetables each store needed, straight
from the field.
This would hit Woolworths and Coles where it hurts. For
decades, the duo have fought over who offers the freshest fruit
and vegetables, while ALDI's main weakness since it entered
Australia 14 years ago has been its lack of a competitive
fresh-food alternative.
An ALDI spokeswoman declined to comment directly on the
company's plans for fresh produce in Australia, but told Reuters
that a "direct-from-farm supply model provides efficiencies for
our suppliers and value for our customers".
"As such, ALDI will continue to explore a variety of supply
chain models," she said.
ALDI's strategy of weakening the majors by copying their
strengths is not limited to Australia. In Europe, the world's
largest discounter is challenging the likes of U.K. grocery
giant Tesco by expanding its fresh produce offering, as
well as opening in-house bakeries and offering a wider range of
branded products.
Since opening two stores in Sydney's outer suburbs in 2001,
the family-owned chain from the city of Mülheim an der Ruhr has
grown from being an industry oddity with no-frills stores and
unfamiliar labels to the third-largest player with 372 outlets
and 8 percent of the market.
Lately it has begun revamping its stores complete with fresh
produce prominently displayed close to entrances, where once it
was pushed to the back.
"It's half the price and a lot of the products are the same,
just with different packaging," Nina Patz, a business
development manager, told Reuters while shopping in a central
Sydney ALDI store.
ALDI isn't the only foreign grocer building a beach-head in
Australia. U.S. membership-based discounter CostCo Wholesale
Corp has amassed about 5 percent market share since
2009. ALDI's German rival Lidl has been considered a likely
entrant since registering its trademark in Australia 15 years
ago, although the company said this week it had no plans for the
country.
FEELING THE HEAT
The strain - from the foreign competition but mainly from
Australia's sluggish economy - is starting to show on the two
market leaders, which for half a century have banked more than
70 cents of every supermarket dollar spent in the country.
Australia's No.1 grocer Woolworths on Wednesday warned of
its first profit decline in two decades and announced the shock
resignation of its CEO, as it cut hundreds of jobs as part of an
restructure unveiled last month.
The stock of both companies has underperformed the broader
share market this year, but while Wesfarmers has been flat
Woolworths' stock has slumped 23 percent from its 2015 high in
February.
Analysts said Woolworths' woes were a sign the incumbents
could no longer cling to margins of 8 percent - twice the global
average - in the face of leaner raiders like ALDI.
"The concentrated market structure in Australia is a good
one for returns but they've pushed it too far," said David
Thomas, a retail analyst at CLSA.
"That's where the attraction comes from for new entrants to
the market and that's why ALDI has been so successful in the
marketplace, and why potentially others are going to follow."
Analysts expect Woolworths and Coles - the world's 18th and
22nd most profitable retailers in any category - to respond by
slashing shelf prices and re-thinking their involvement in a
range of distracting side projects.
Coles's market-leading Bunnings home improvement chain is
profitable, but Woolworths's Masters hardware stores, which it
jointly owns with U.S. hardware chain Lowes Companies,
is expected to amass losses of A$500 million in the three years
to mid-2015.
"The strategy to keep pushing margins up to cover for that
business (Masters) has just been a really, really bad strategy,"
said a retail analyst who asked not to be identified.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)