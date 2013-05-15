版本:
Australian government approves Rio Tinto Alcan's bauxite mine

SYDNEY May 15 The Australian government on Wednesday approved Rio Tinto Alcan's South of Embley bauxite mine and port development project in Queensland.

Environment Minister Tony Burke said the project could go ahead, subject to several strict conditions that will protect marine life and the Great Barrier Reef from shipping movements.
