Saputo extends its offer for Warrnambool by another week

SYDNEY Dec 13 Canadian dairy Saputo Inc
on Friday said it had extended its offer for
Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co by
a week, pending a regulatory proceeding.
Saputo, Canada's biggest dairy company, is in a three-way
battle with Australian rivals Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co
Ltd and Bega Cheese Ltd for Warrnambool, which is
attractive as a platform for sales into China.
But Saputo's offer was dealt a blow two weeks ago when
Australia's Takeovers Panel stopped the company from processing
acceptances for its A$515 million offer.
Murray Goulburn, the second biggest holder in Warrnambool,
had asked the panel to stop Saputo from processing acceptances
and block the Canadian company's most recent offer. The
injunction on processing acceptances can last up to two months.
Saputo pushed back the closing date of its offer period by a
week to next Friday, the company said in a filing to the stock
exchange, buying itself more time.
Saputo said it had received acceptances totalling 15.7
percent of Warrnambool, just below the stakes held by Murray
Goulburn and biggest holder Bega Cheese.
Saputo declared its bid unconditional on November 25, and
said it would hike its offer if it won control.