Social media: the hostage that eluded Sydney siege gunman

* Siege unique in live social media updates from hostages
* Online community showed "grown up" side, experts and
sources say
* Gunman's tactics ultimately gave police important
information
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Dec 18 One hostage the Sydney siege
gunman failed to take this week was social media.
After traditional media refused to air or print details of
phone calls his hostages made, Man Haron Monis turned to
Facebook and YouTube, forcing his captives to use their personal
accounts to issue his demands to speak to the prime minister and
spread claims that he'd planted bombs around the city.
Those messages never went viral. Not only were social media
companies liaising with Australian police to block posts but the
broader online community practicised self-censorship to a degree
that surprised many experts.
"This was a new situation for us," said a source at one
social media company, requesting anonymity because he was not
authorised to speak on the record.
"Even as we tried to track down what was coming from where
and whether it was genuine, there were a good deal of people
reporting posts and just refusing to pass things on."
Police killed Monis, a self-styled sheikh, when they stormed
the Lindt Chocolate Cafe early on Tuesday morning to free
hostages held at gunpoint for 16 hours. Police are investigating
whether two hostages who also died were killed by Monis or were
hit in the crossfire.
The siege, believed by social media sources to be unique in
how the hostage-taker used captives to try to disseminate his
message for several hours, showed that social media had "grown
up", experts said.
The behaviour of most Internet users during the crisis
contrasted with notions of new media as a "Wild West" where
vigilantes, such as those who spread unverified, and ultimately
incorrect, photos on social networking site Reddit Inc of the
Boston Marathon bombers, had free reign.
"Here was a guy who had the eyes of the world on him thanks
to the live video feed (of the cafe) and he couldn't get a tweet
or a Facebook post to resonate," said Stephen Dann, senior
lecturer in the research school of management at the Australian
National University in Canberra.
"I think the message for others trying the same tactic is
that social media is more socially responsible than many had
thought."
FRANTIC UPDATES
As the siege unfolded, several frightened hostages recorded
YouTube videos using cafe worker Joel Herat's account, which
were then flagged on Twitter. Others posted frantic updates on
their Facebook pages.
Facebook Inc, Google Inc-owned YouTube and
Twitter Inc all declined to comment in detail on the
siege, saying they were part of a formal inquiry into the
hostage drama.
"During the situation on Monday we responded to the
direction and instructions from law enforcement and we will
continue to cooperate with their ongoing investigation," a
Facebook spokeswoman said.
Police declined to comment. During the siege, officers would
only say they were monitoring social media.
The first Facebook post from Marcia Mikhael, a bank worker,
read: "Dear friends and family, I'm at the Lindt Cafe at Martin
Place being held hostage by a member of the ISIS. The man who is
keeping us hostage has asked for small and simple requests and
none have been met. He is now threatening to start killing us.
We need help right now. The man wants the world to know that
Australia is under attack by the Islamic State."
Mikhael's niece quickly added a plea to her aunt's page,
urging people not to share any messages released by the hostages
"as the terrorist is using them as a means of communication.
This could put my aunty and the others in grave danger".
Most Internet users complied and many reported Mikhael's
posts to Facebook, resulting in them being removed. Facebook was
also able to monitor accounts as the siege progressed with a
list of names relevant to the siege provided by police.
FLAGGED CONTENT
YouTube's round-the-clock team dealing with content
complaints got fast warning of videos in which four female
hostages outlined Monis' demands.
The "flags" available to users to report unlawful or
inappropriate content include one aimed at blocking content that
promotes terrorism.
"The majority of the videos were flagged by the YouTube
community very, very fast and we were able to take them down
very quickly," said a source at the company.
A source with knowledge of Twitter's response said the
company was unaware of any direct tweets from the hostages,
although some users tweeted links to the YouTube videos.
Twitter pointed users toward official users, such as the New
South Wales state police. Many users promoted those accounts and
prompted others not to retweet any video tweets.
"It was a level of self-censorship by users that was nothing
that Twitter was involved in directly," the source said.
Monis' attempt to use social media may have not only failed
but also backfired. A two-way street meant police gained
critical information about what was happening inside the cafe
from the live updates.
But while Monis failed to manipulate social media, a single
Sydney train commuter promoting solidarity with Muslims on her
Facebook page had a huge impact.
The hashtag "I'll ride with you" went viral as tweets
pledged support for any Australian Muslims travelling on public
transport who felt vulnerable because of any possible community
backlash.
