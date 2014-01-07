TPG in bid for Shell's Australian assets - paper

SYDNEY Jan 8 Private equity firm TPG is vying
for Royal Dutch Shell's refining and retail business in
Australia, along with a consortium involving Macquarie Group
, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported on
Wednesday.
The paper said there is speculation that a third party,
potentially an Asian energy business, is also in the running to
buy Shell's assets, including a refinery, import terminals and a
network of 900 branded service stations.
The AFR described the process as being in the final stages.