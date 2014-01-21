Macquarie, Glencore Xstrata join to bid for Shell Australian assets - paper

SYDNEY Jan 22 Macquarie Group and
Glencore Xstrata have joined forces to bid for Royal Dutch
Shell's Australian refining and retail business, the
Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported on Wednesday.
The paper said the heavyweight pairing is up against a
consortium comprising oil trader Vitol and the Abu
Dhabi Investment Council for assets that include a refinery,
import terminals and a network of 900 branded service stations.
A third grouping of private equity firm TPG, the
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) and the Kuwait Investment
Authority has pulled out of the running, the paper reported,
without citing sources.
The AFR described the process as being in the final stages.