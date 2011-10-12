Australia may delay controversial anti-tobacco plan

| CANBERRA
CANBERRA Oct 12 Australia's government may have
to delay plans for the world's toughest anti-tobacco laws after
conservative opposition lawmakers on Wednesday postponed a final
vote on the controversial legislation in parliament.
The new laws, which will force cigarettes to be sold in
plain packaging from 2012, are being closely watched by New
Zealand, Canada, the European Union and Britain, which are
considering similar restrictions.
Health Minister Nicola Roxon said the conservatives, who
managed to postpone an upper house Senate vote on the bills
during a rancorous day in parliament for the minority Labor
government, were playing into the hands of big tobacco firms.
"Given the delays in passing the bill caused by the
opposition, the government now has no choice but to reconsider
the impact on implementation timeframes," Roxon said.
Australia says the new laws reflect its obligations under
the World Health Organization's 2005 framework against tobacco,
which urges states to consider plain packaging laws. The WHO
estimates more than 1 billion around the world are regular
smokers, with 80 percent in low and middle income countries.
The laws have angered tobacco producers who have threatened
a High Court challenge, while the governments of Nicaragua and
Ukraine said the new measures breached international trade rules
and would be challenged in the World Trade Organization.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard's government is hoping the laws
will come into effect on Jan. 1 next year, although the main
provisions forcing all cigarettes to be sold in plain packaging
only come into operation on July 1, 2012.
The delay in the Senate means the laws will not be voted on
before November, forcing the government to reconsider now
whether it can meet its deadlines.
Australia's Cancer Council said the Senate should end the
political delays and get on with passing the legislation, with
authorities estimating smoking now kills 15,000 Australians each
year and costs the health system $32 billion.
"We know the tobacco industry is vehemently opposed to plain
packaging, which is just another indication that plain packaging
has great potential to reduce tobacco," council chief executive
Ian Olver said.
Analysts say tobacco companies like Britain's Imperial
Tobacco and Philip Morris are worried that plain
packaging could spread to emerging markets like Brazil, Russia
and Indonesia, and threaten growth there.
Australia's tobacco market generated total revenues of
around $10 billion in 2009, up from A$8.3 billion in 2008,
although smoking generally has been in decline. Around 22
billion cigarettes are sold in the country each year.
British American Tobacco , whose brands include
Winfield, Dunhill and Benson & Hedges, has said the government's
plans would infringe international trademark and intellectual
property laws, promising a court challenge to the laws.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Sugita Katyal)