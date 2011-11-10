Australia's tough anti-smoking laws pass major hurdle

CANBERRA Nov 10 Australia moved closer to introducing one of the world's toughest anti-tobacco rules on Thursday when parliament's upper house Senate passed laws which force cigarettes to be sold in plain olive green packets with graphic health warnings.

The laws, being closely watched by governments considering similar moves in New Zealand, Britain, Canada and Europe, have angered tobacco companies and are likely to be challenged in court and possibly in the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Global tobacco companies British American Tobacco , Britain's Imperial Tobacco and Philip Morris have threatened court action against the laws and seeking billions in compensation, claiming the new rules restrict their trademark and intellectual property rights.

The Senate vote is the last major hurdle for the new rules, although they must now be rubber stamped by parliament's lower house in two weeks after government Senate amendments which give tobacco companies more time to change their packaging.

