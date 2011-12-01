RPT-BAT challenges Australia plain pack tobacco laws

By Rob Taylor
CANBERRA Dec 1 British American Tobacco
on Thursday became the second tobacco giant to launch
legal action against Australian laws forcing tobacco products to
be sold in drab, plain packaging from next year, following the
lead of Philip Morris.
The laws, cleared by parliament, are being watched closely
by governments considering similar moves in Europe, Canada and
New Zealand. They have angered tobacco firms who fear they may
set a global precedent and infringe on trademark rights.
BAT, lodging papers with Australia's High Court in Sydney,
said the tough world-first laws should be struck down because
the government was infringing on the company's intellectual
property and branding without proper compensation.
"If the same type of legislation was introduced for a beer
brewing company or a fast food chain, then they'd be taking the
government to court and we're no different," the company's
Australian spokesman Scott McIntyre said.
McIntyre said the BAT proceedngs in the High Court,
Australia's supreme judicial body, would be a test case on the
validity of the plain pack laws to two leading brands in
Australia -- Winfield and Dunhill cigarettes.
A hearing is likely next year.
"If we're successful, the decision should apply to other
property and brands sold by BAT," he said.
Under the law, cigarettes, pipe tobacco and cigars have to
be sold in olive green packs free from branding, but carrying
graphic health warnings, from December 2012.
Tobacco export countries including Nicaragua, Dominican
Republic and Ukraine have warned they may also challenge the
laws under global trade rules. Philip Morris said it had
launched international legal action that could trigger
compensation claims worth billions of dollars.
Philip Morris launched international action last month
through its office in Hong Kong, lodging a notice of arbitration
under Australia's Bilateral Investment Treaty with Hong Kong.
The statement of claim to the court said BAT was "entitled to
use the Trade Marks for tobacco products and the packaging of
tobacco products in Australia".
"Obviously we'd rather not be in a situation where we're
forced to take the government to court, but unfortunately for
taxpayers the government has taken us down the legal path,"
McIntyre said.
Australian Health Minister Nicola Roxon issued regulations
on Thursday for the laws and said tobacco companies had a year
to prepare for them to come into force.
"We know that packaging remains one of the last powerful
marketing tools for tobacco companies to recruit new smokers to
their deadly products, but now cigarette packets will only serve
as a stark reminder of the devastating health effects of
smoking," Roxon said in a statement.
In 2005, the World Health Organization urged countries to
consider plain packaging, estimating more than 1 billion people
are regular smokers, 80 percent of them in poor countries.
The Himalayan nation of Bhutan banned the sale of tobacco
outright earlier this year.
Industry analysts say tobacco companies are worried that
plain packaging could spread to important emerging markets like
Brazil, Russia and Indonesia, and threaten growth there.
Legal experts have predicted both legal and WTO challenges
will fail because intellectual property rights agreements give
governments the right to pass laws to protect public health.
Australia wants to cut the number of people who smoke from
around 15 percent of the population to 10 percent by 2018.
Health authorities say smoking kills 15,000 Australians each
year, with social and health costs of around $32 billion.
Australia's tobacco market generated total revenues of
around A$10 billion in 2009, up from A$8.3 billion in 2008,
although smoking generally has been in decline. Around 22
billion cigarettes are sold in the country each year.