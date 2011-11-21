Philip Morris launches action against Australia tobacco laws

CANBERRA Nov 21 Tobacco giant Philip Morris said on Monday it was launching legal action against Australian laws passed by parliament forcing tobacco products to be sold in drab, plain packaging from late next year.

"Philip Morris Asia Ltd has today announced that it has begun legal proceedings against the Australian Government by serving a Notice of Arbitration under Australia's Bilateral Investment Treaty with Hong Kong," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Lincoln Feast)