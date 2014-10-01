South Pacific flotilla to protest climate change inaction at Australia coal port

SYDNEY Oct 1 Protesters from 12 South Pacific
nations plan to block ships entering and leaving Australia's
Port of Newcastle, the world's largest coal export terminal,
this month to highlight effects they say climate change is
having on their islands.
Some experts say climate change will cause higher tides that
will swamp lower-lying Pacific islands and present other
challenges such as coral bleaching and an increase in storms and
cyclones.
A spokesman for the environmental activist group 350.org
told Reuters the blockade by a flotilla of small boats on Oct.
17 would be peaceful and last a full day.
On Monday, a sole demonstrator from the Front Line Action on
Coal group chained himself to a rail line leading to the port
and disrupted shipments before being removed by
police.
Millions of tonnes of coal mined from collieries owned by
BHP Billiton Rio Tinto ,
Glencore and others pass through the port each year.
Newcastle handles more than 4,000 ship movements annually,
more than 90 percent loaded with coal, according to the port.
"For over 20 years now Pacific islanders have been
negotiating with little effect for countries like Australia to
cut greenhouse gas emissions, and to stop coal, oil and gas
exports," Koreti Tiumalu, Pacific coordinator for 350.org, said.
Known as "King Coal" in Australia, tens of thousands of
workers are employed in collieries and whole towns rely on mines
for their existence. More than half the world's steel-making
coal, worth A$40 billion a year, comes from Australia.
China accounts for about a quarter of Australia's coal
exports. It took 54 million tonnes of thermal coal and 30
million tonnes of metallurgical coal from Australia in 2013,
industry figures show.
A spokeswoman for Newcastle Port declined immediate comment.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nick Macfie)