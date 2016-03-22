Australia strikes threatening to choke Easter weekend air travel

| SYDNEY, March 22
SYDNEY, March 22 Australia's Department of
Immigration and Border Protection on Tuesday joined other public
sector workers in a growing strike that threatens to paralyse
air travel at the nation's biggest international airports ahead
of a holiday weekend.
Any significant disruptions could play into the hands of
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as he heads into an early
election announced yesterday that will be fought largely on
industrial relations and reigning in powerful unions.
Their workers will strike for several hours at five regional
airports on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Community and Public
Sector Union (CPSU) said, before expanding to state capitals
such as Sydney and Melbourne on Thursday.
The strike could severely inconvenience international and
domestic travellers as the nation heads into a four-day weekend
for the Easter holiday, one of the busiest times of year for air
travel.
"Our goal is to put pressure on the agency and on the
government to actually talk with us. That's entirely the reason
why this is being held, and the timing is because that's the
timing that will apply the most pressure," a CPSU spokesman told
Reuters.
Strikes at major airports, which are aimed at ending a
two-year contract dispute between public sector workers and the
federal government, will continue after the holiday weekend.
"There's rolling strikes planned from Tuesday next week for
several weeks so it's not just about a one week thing in the
lead-up to the long weekend, it's actually a longer term
strategy," the spokesman added.
On Monday staff at a wide range of government offices
including welfare agency Centrelink, the Tax Office, Bureau of
Meteorology, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and
the Australian Bureau of Statistics, walked off the job.
Government employees represented by the CPSU say that the
government has refused to negotiate with them in good faith.
A spokeswoman for Employment Minister Senator Michaela Cash
called the union's actions "disappointing" and said that they
were placing the needs of their workers over those of
disadvantaged citizens who rely on government services.
"It is disappointing that the CPSU has resorted to
industrial action, particularly in circumstances where regional
DHS offices are most impacted," she said, referring to the
Department of Human Services.
"It is also greatly concerning that the CPSU's conduct will
mean that some of the most vulnerable in society may (have)
their services impacted over Easter."
