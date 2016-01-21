Australian submarine tender narrows to Japanese and French bids, Germans lose ground-sources

* Technical challenges hamper German bid - sources
* France, Japan lead race for A$50 bln contract - sources
* Australia wants a submarine twice as heavy as German boat
* German firm TKMS describes comments on its bid as
"rumours"
By Tim Kelly and Matt Siegel
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Jan 22 The competition for a A$50
billion ($34.55 billion) contract to build Australia's next
submarine fleet is narrowing to a race between Japan and France
as a bid from Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems
(TKMS) loses ground over technical concerns, multiple sources
said.
Australia is expected to decide the winner of one of the
world's most lucrative defence contracts within the next six
months, ahead of a national election in which the deal and the
jobs it will create is expected to be a key issue for the
conservative government.
TKMS is proposing to scale up its 2,000-tonne Type 214 class
vessel, while Japan is offering a variant of its 4,000-tonne
Soryu boats made by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and
Kawasaki Heavy Industries.
France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS has proposed
a diesel-electric version of its 5,000-tonne Barracuda
nuclear-powered submarine.
Australia has said it wants a boat in the 4,000-tonne class.
Scaling a submarine to twice its original size presents
exponential technical challenges, experts say.
That puts TKMS furthest from having the experience to offer
what Australia wants in a large, long-range, stealthy submarine
to replace its ageing Collins-class fleet, said six industrial
sources in Asia and Australia with knowledge of the situation.
"The German proposal is an enlarged version of a smaller
existing submarine, and that technically is risky," said one
source.
TKMS and one of the sources in Australia, who has decades of
experience in the global arms industry, cautioned against
jumping to conclusions as each side jockeys for the best outcome
in what may ultimately be a political decision.
Australia wanted a partner to design and build a new
submarine, which neutralises any perceived advantage with
existing bigger boats, said TKMS Australia Director Jim Duncan.
"The rumours could well be right. Who knows," Duncan told
Reuters when asked to respond to what the industrial sources
said. "My only advice, having spent many years in this
environment is: believe nothing that you hear and only half of
what you see."
Officials at the Future Submarine Program at the Australian
Department of Defence did not respond to a request for comment.
DCNS Australia CEO Sean Costello declined to comment on his
competitors, but said experience in large submarine design was
critical for the Australian project.
LEADERSHIP CHANGE
Tokyo was initially seen as the frontrunner, partly due to
close ties between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and former
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who was ousted in a party
coup by Malcolm Turnbull last September.
With Turnbull quiet on the matter, Japan is touting its
offer as a way to build military ties between two allies in
Asia, something U.S. officials have said they want to see as
China emerges as a regional power.
But Tokyo, which until two years ago had a decades-long ban
on arms exports, has been hobbled throughout the process by a
lack of experience in managing overseas defence contracts and
the shifting political tide in Canberra.
With Australia facing an economic slowdown, that has put job
creation and innovation atop the political agenda.
Japan was slow to commit to build all vessels at South
Australian shipyards, a politically significant pledge that both
DCNS and TKMS made quickly.
At the same time, DCNS and TKMS pledged to share sensitive
technology with the Australian government and promised packages
of economic incentives.
Australia's Defence Department is formulating a
recommendation based on materials submitted by the bidders late
last year and is expected to give that to cabinet as early as
March.
($1 = 1.4474 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo in Tokyo; Editing by
Dean Yates)