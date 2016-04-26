REFILE-UPDATE 8-France beats rival bidders to $40 bln Australian submarine deal

(Corrects to IHS Jane's in paragraph 16)
* Fleet of 12 submarines to be built in South Australia
* Decision has political implications at home, abroad
* Decision a blow for Japan's nascent defence export
industry
* Raytheon, Lockheed bid for separate weapons contract
By Colin Packham, Nobuhiro Kubo and Tim Kelly
SYDNEY/TOKYO, April 26 France has beaten Japan
and Germany to win a A$50 billion ($40 billion) deal to build a
fleet of 12 submarines for Australia, one of the world's most
lucrative defence contracts, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull announced on Tuesday.
The victory for state-owned naval contractor DCNS Group
underscored France's strengths in developing a compelling
military-industrial bid, and is a blow for Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's push to develop defence export
capabilities as part of a more muscular security agenda.
Reuters earlier reported that DCNS would be announced as the
winner, citing sources with knowledge of the process.
"The recommendation of our competitive evaluation process
... was unequivocal that the French offer represented the
capabilities best able to meet Australia's unique needs,"
Turnbull told reporters in the South Australian state capital of
Adelaide where the submarines will be built.
In a statement, French President Francois Hollande said the
deal "marks a decisive step in the strategic partnership between
our two countries", while Prime Minister Manuel Valls said it
was "cause for optimism and pride."
The French shipbuilder's share of the overall contract will
amount to about 8 billion euros ($9.02 billion), according to
sources with knowledge of the deal. DCNS chief Hervé Guillou
said the deal would create around 4,000 French jobs, benefiting
shipyards and industrial sites in Lorient, Brest, Nantes and
Cherbourg.
Australia is ramping up defence spending, seeking to protect
its strategic and trade interests in Asia-Pacific as the United
States and its allies grapple with China's rising power.
Japan's government with its Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
and Kawasaki Heavy Industries boat had been
seen as early frontrunners for the contract, but their
inexperience in global defence deals and an initial reluctance
to say they would build in Australia saw them slip behind DCNS
and Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG.
POLITICAL IMPLICATIONS
Industry watchers had anticipated a decision to come later
in the year, but Turnbull's gamble on a July 2 general election
sped up the process.
The contract will have an impact on thousands of jobs in the
shipbuilding industry in South Australia, where retaining votes
in key electorates will be critical for the government's chances
of re-election.
"The submarine project .. will see Australian workers
building Australian submarines with Australian steel," said
Turnbull.
DCNS, which traces its roots to 1624 and is 35 percent-owned
by defence electronics giant Thales SA, proposed a
diesel-electric version of its 5,000-tonne Barracuda
nuclear-powered submarine. DCNS enlisted heads of industry and
top government figures to convince Australia of the merits of
its offering and the benefits to the broader relationship.
"This is a great opportunity for DCNS because they will work
with the Australian navy for the long run as it is a series of
contracts and a huge opportunity to invest more and to develop
business," French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on the
sidelines of a trade fair in Hannover, Germany.
Thales shares initially rose more than 3 percent in Paris to
a record high.
Japan had offered to build Australia a variant of its 4,000
tonne Soryu submarine, a deal that would have cemented closer
strategic and defence ties with two of Washington's key
Asia-Pacific allies, but risked antagonizing China, Australia's
top trading partner.
Paul Burton, Defense Industry and Budgets Director at IHS
Jane's said it was a surprise from a strategic standpoint that
Japan didn't win. "Japan is very keen to secure a significant
piece of overseas business following the relaxation of its
export legislation, and this Australian submarine deal was
widely regarded as becoming a landmark trade," he said.
"The tradecraft required to convince a sophisticated
domestic buyer that Japan's was superior to that offered by
France was lacking."
ThyssenKrupp was proposing to scale up its 2,000-tonne Type
214 class submarine, a technical challenge that sources had
previously told Reuters weighed against the German bid.
Both losing bidders said they were disappointed by the
decision, but remain committed to their Australian businesses.
"Thyssenkrupp will always be willing to further contribute
to Australia's naval capabilities," said Hans Atzpodien,
Chairman of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.
Japan's Defence Minister Gen. Nakatani said the decision was
"deeply regrettable," and he would ask Australia to explain why
it didn't pick Japan's design.
America's Raytheon Co, which built the system for
Australia's ageing Collins-class submarines, is vying for a
separate combat system contract with Lockheed Martin Corp
, which supplies combat systems to the U.S. Navy's
submarine fleet. A decision on the weapons system is due later
this year.
