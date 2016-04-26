France's DCNS wins contract to build Australian submarine fleet - sources

SYDNEY/TOKYO, April 26 Australia has awarded a
A$50 billion ($40 billion) contract to build its new fleet of
submarines to France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS
Group, two sources said on Tuesday, beating out bids from
Germany and Japan.
Australia intends to buy 12 new submarines, a centerpiece of
its defence strategy unveiled in February, which called for an
increase in military spending of nearly A$30 billion over the
next 10 years to protect strategic and trade interests in the
Asia-Pacific.
France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS has proposed
a diesel-electric version of its 5,000-tonne Barracuda
nuclear-powered submarine.
(Reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Nobuhiro Kubo and Tim
Kelly in Tokyo; Editing by Lincoln Feast)