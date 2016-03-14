French business heavyweights in Australia in hopes of sealing subs deal

| CANBERRA, March 14
CANBERRA, March 14 France has sent it largest
business delegation in nearly two decades to Australia,
spruiking the economic benefits of its bid for the A$50 billion
($38 billion) contract to build a fleet of 12 stealth submarines
for Australia.
Executives from French corporate giants Airbus, BNP
Paribas, Thales and dozens more arrive in
Canberra on Tuesday for meetings with top Australian government
and business figures.
France is up against Japan and Germany in bidding for one of
the world's most lucrative defence contracts. A decision is
expected within months, ahead of an Australian national election
in which the deal and the jobs it will create is expected to be
a key issue for the conservative government.
The French visit, which includes top officials from France's
state-controlled naval contractor DCNS, is part of a process of
growing strategic and economic ties with Australia, said French
Ambassador Christophe Lecourtier, and not limited to submarines.
"We're not just offering a submarine design, but also a
broader alliance between our business communities, between our
governments, to face some of the most tricky challenges of this
century," he told Reuters.
Reuters reported last month that the competition was
narrowing to a race between Japan and France, with Tokyo playing
up its strategic support from Washington and Paris pushing the
subs deal more on its merits for Australia's slowing economy.
Germany's TKMS is proposing to scale up its 2,000-tonne Type
214 class submarine, while Japan is offering a variant of its
4,000-tonne Soryu boats made by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
and Kawasaki Heavy Industries.
Tokyo was initially seen as the frontrunner, due to close
ties between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and former
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who was ousted in a party
coup by Malcolm Turnbull last September, and perceived support
from Washington to build closer ties between two key Asian
allies.
An Australian political source with decades of experience in
the global arms industry said that the French visit reflects a
desire to blunt Japan's perceived strategic advantage by flexing
their economic muscles.
"My view is that the French aren't very confident against
the Japanese from a strategic perspective," he told Reuters.
"The trick now is that you're not lobbying Defence, you're
lobbying the various members of the NSC," he said, referring to
the National Security Committee of Cabinet, which will make the
final decision.
TKMS Australia CEO John White poured cold water on the
strategy, saying that if anything, it gave Germany more
confidence in its position.
"We have a very strong German government and company
presence in Australia with Siemens and MTU
and Rheinmetal, so really ... we don't need to make
those shows of visible sudden presence," White told Reuters.
"So it, if anything, gives us in the German camp a bit of
comfort."
($1 = 1.3242 Australian dollars)
