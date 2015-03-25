UPDATE 1-Australia kicks off $39 billion submarine tender

(Recasts with progress on tender, quotes, detail)
By Matt Siegel
ADELAIDE, Australia, March 25 Australia has
invited Germany, France and Japan to pitch for a contract to
build its new submarine fleet, kicking off a contentious A$50
billion ($38.8 billion) project which has become a political
football at home.
Signs of progress on the long-delayed project bode ill for
Sweden despite a proposal from Australia's opposition party to
overturn the Nordic country's earlier exclusion from the
lucrative tender.
Speaking at a conference of Australian naval officials and
politicians in Adelaide on Wednesday, Defence Minister Kevin
Andrews said Germany, France and Japan had emerged as potential
"international partners" for the project to replace Australia's
six ageing Collins-class vessels.
Andrews added that a "competitive evaluation" would take at
least 10 months, after which the Defence Department would advise
the government on preferred bidders.
An industry source in Australia said a letter had been
prepared for bidders containing requirements including that a
concept design be submitted within six months and details on how
bidders would involve Australian industry in the programme.
Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and
France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS have both
expressed interest in the tender and said they would build in
Australia.
"We've already got the draft contract. We've got the
statement of work," Philip Stanford, the chief executive of TKMS
Australia told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the
Future Submarine Summit.
"We've got all of the data descriptions which tell us what
we need to do and they've sent us through classified channels
the functional performance specifications ... It literally is
happening as we speak."
Harry Dunstall, chief of the Australian military's Defence
Materiel Organisation, told the conference that after the
bidding contracts had been signed, there would be an eight-month
period during which the companies would prepare their
preliminary design proposal and present it to the government for
consideration.
The two Japanese firms that until recently were considered
the frontrunners for the project, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, rebuffed an
invitation to attend the Adelaide conference.
GEO-STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONS
After originally promising to build the fleet of up to 12
submarines in Australia, Prime Minister Tony Abbott
backpedalled, signalling that cost and timely delivery were
paramount.
Sources then said Japan was in the box seat to sell
off-the-shelf submarines to Australia, marking what would be
Tokyo's re-entry into the global defence export market and
strengthening ties between two of Washington's strongest
regional allies.
Abbott changed position again during an internal challenge
to his leadership in February, promising something closer to an
open tender to be completed by the year-end in an attempt to
shore up political support.
Presenting a detailed, bipartisan approach to the project,
Labor Party Leader Bill Shorten argued Sweden should be
involved. The government excluded Sweden, which worked with
Australia to build the Collins-class vessels, citing its lack of
recent experience.
Under Shorten's proposal, a 12-18 month process would begin
with Australia inviting Germany, France, Japan and Sweden to
make initial proposals, each receiving A$7 million from
Australia for their involvement.
Australia would then select one to two submarine builders to
provide full designs and fixed price contract bids. Those
parties would receive an additional A$8 million each to provide
the more detailed final tender bids.
One of Shorten's proposed non-negotiable conditions was that
the submarines be built and maintained in Australia.
Andrews called the Labor plan a "complete fantasy".
"We have said there will be a significant Australian
involvement and that is our position and we are getting on with
the job," he said.
(Additional reporting by Tim Kelly in TOKYO; Writing by Jane
Wardell and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Dean Yates)